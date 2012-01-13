Oprah Loves Art Smith’s Turkey Chili

Food & Wine
January 13, 2012

 Turkey-and-Pinto-Bean Chili

© Constantine Poulos
Turkey-and-Pinto-Bean Chili

Our coverage of the Chefs Make Change coalition continues today with a spotlight on Art Smith’s charity Common Threads, which teaches kids about nutrition and cultural diversity through after-school cooking programs. Smith shared a recipe in the February issue for Turkey-and-Pinto-Bean Chili, a favorite of Oprah’s that also appeals to his charity's target demographic. "It's got some spice, which I think kids love as much as adults do," he explains. Currently, Common Threads operates in Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and Washington, DC, and Smith hopes to expand to New York soon. You can donate to Common Threads and other chef-run charities by visiting foodandwine.com/donate.

Related: More Hearty Chili Recipes
Healthy Kid-Friendly Dishes
Great Recipes for Beans

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up