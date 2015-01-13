The Only Vinaigrette You'll Ever Need

We at Food & Wine have been known to be guilty of putting an egg on...nearly anything. The humble egg has been virtually banned from F&W recipes due to its ubiquitousness in years prior. It seems there are few things an egg can’t improve—pizza, salad, noodles, need we continue? But our new favorite way to honor the egg is not to put it on a dish but in it. Zach Pollack of Alimento in Los Angeles shares a brilliant trick he learned from chef David Myers for how to give a salad dressing crazy delicious texture and body: Stick an egg in it.

His simple technique:

1. Purée all the non-oil ingredients of a vinaigrette together in a Vitamix or blender—Pollack likes to use white wine vinegar, lemon juice, dried oregano, garlic and anchovy, but the recipe is very flexible—along with one soft-boiled (six-minute) egg.

2. Slowly drizzle in the oil while continuing to blend.

The result: a rich, creamy dressing that’s perfect for hearty winter greens like kale, radicchio or even more delicate choices like butter lettuce.

