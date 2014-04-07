The Only Reason You Should Ever Buy White Bread

At F&W headquarters, doughy, white sandwich bread is good for one thing—and it’s not sandwiches. 

F&W Editors
April 07, 2014

At F&W headquarters, doughy, white sandwich bread is good for one thing—and it’s not sandwiches. In this week’s Mad Genius Tips video, F&W Test Kitchen magician Justin Chapple reveals how to make crispy, fried spring rolls using flattened pieces of white bread in place of spring roll wrappers. It’s quick, super-easy and it will help make room in your breadbox for better bread. Watch more Mad Genius Tips videos.

