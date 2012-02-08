Onions are a Surprise Superfood

According to Chris Kilham, Fox News' “Medicine Hunter,” the onion is much more than a kitchen staple. The underappreciated superfood deserves to be ranked with powerhouse foods like pomegranates and green tea, as onions help boost immunity, protect against heart disease and even have anticarcinogenic properties. While eating a raw onion every day is the most efficient way to benefit from the vegetable's healthful properties, it’s not the most appealing. Instead, take a suggestion from Melissa Rubel Jacobson, who uses diced onions in this fast recipe for Chicken Breasts with Apricot-Onion Pan Sauce.

