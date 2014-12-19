One Simple Tip for Perfect Vinaigrettes

At Capa in the newly opened Four Seasons Orlando at Walt Disney World, chef Tim Dacey incorporates Spanish olive oil (which he infuses with ashes from his wood-burning grill) into as many dishes as possible. While most dressing and vinaigrette recipes call for adding salt directly to the mix, Dacey has a genius trick for making sure salt fully dissolves and won't separate later on (especially helpful if you're mixing them up in advance).

"For oily dressings or sauces like salsa verde, I always dissolve the salt in a little bit of warm water first," Dacey says. "You can then add a few drops to your dressing. It keeps the salt from clumping up in the oil if you have to refrigerate it." Using this saltwater solution will not only ensure even distribution of salt in your dish, it will also keep it looking nice even if you make it in advance.

