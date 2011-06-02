The One Really Dead Food & Dining Trend

© Courtesy of The Breakers Palm Beach.
Let's Retire the Farm-to-Fill-in-Blank PhraseAt Food & Wine, we might respectfully disagree with some of the items on Eater NY’s recent dead trends list (small menus are working quite well for NYC's Torrisi Italian Specialties and Mile End, among other spots). But there is a ubiquitous phrase that we’re very ready to say good-bye to: farm-to-everything. (Credit to Frank Bruni, the New York Times's newest Op-Ed columnist, for sounding the alarm on Twitter: “Today someone said, re cocktails, ‘from farm to tumbler.’ May be time we all retired the ‘farm to fill-in-blank’ construction.”)
Don’t misunderstand: We are not knocking the concept of fresh ingredients straight from the farm. We’re just tired of the very overused phrase. Here, then, is our list of just some of the farm-to-anything/everywhere claims, complied by F&W’s new senior digital editor, Alex Vallis.
Farm to Cubicle: A report from Crain's on corporate CSAs.
Farm to Cup: “Delicious coffee straight from the farm” from Stanford Business School students.
Farm to Friends: CSA cooking series at the New York Wine & Culinary Center. (They’re repeat offenders: They also offer the Farm to Plate series.)
Farm to Fuel: The Florida-based initiative to promote renewable energy from local crops.
Farm to Fork: A marketing stunt from the international seed company Pioneer Hi-Bred and the Soyfoods Council.
Farm to Bakery; Farm to Factory: Two mentions in one article from the New York–based community organizer Pratt Center about the honorable push to get New York State grains into New York City bakeries.
Farm to San Francisco: From the community-building, California-based organization Project Fresh.
Farm to Folk: An Iowa CSA.
Farm to Consumer: A Virginia-based non profit that spotlights sustainable farming.
Farm to Glass: Cocktails featuring straight-from-the-garden ingredients.
And a dishonorable mention to our very own F&W for:
Farm to Bottle: An item about spirits infused with, you guessed it, ingredients from the garden, that you'll see in our upcoming August issue.