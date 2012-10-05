Oldie but a Goodie

Courtesy of The Maldon Crystal Salt Company

F&W Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki applies her incredible cooking knowledge to explaining what to do with a variety of interesting ingredients.

I have a few kinds of salts in my pantry, and I actually use them all. But my favorite finishing salt—the one I sprinkle on sunny-side up eggs, on avocado toasts, on simple sautéed sugar snap peas or asparagus, and on caramel sauce or fudge sauce over ice cream—is Maldon salt.

Unlike table salt and kosher salt, Maldon has large, irregular, ultralight flakes that have a fantastic crunch and a mild, clean flavor that lingers in the best possible way. I have never used it to season a soup or a stew, and it would get lost in a pasta sauce. Even though it’s superpopular with chefs today, the company is more than 125 years old. Maldon salt is available at supermarkets and specialty food shops nationwide. If you want to learn more, check out the company here.

Here are a few of my favorite recipes featuring this pantry must-have:

Crunchy Baked Potatoes with Maldon Salt

Chocolate Wafers with Ginger, Fennel and Sea Salt

Salted Fudge Brownies



