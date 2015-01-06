An Oklahoma City Chef's Whole-Pig Cassoulet

You’ve probably had cassoulet before. The slow-cooked casserole of white beans, pork and duck confit is the ultimate warming winter dinner. But you’ve probably never had a cassoulet like the one at Ludivine in Oklahoma City where chef Russ Johnson makes it entirely with local ingredients. “People have no idea the amount of labor that goes into it,” says Johnson. “We start out with a whole pig. We cure the belly, then smoke it into bacon, braise it with tomatoes, and then cut some up and sauté it to get the crispy bits. Then we get the shoulder from the same pig, grind it up, season it, make sausage links, and let those dry out for a few days.” Instead of white beans, he shells and cooks local black-eyed peas or crowder peas. He also confits the legs of local ducks and serves them on top of the cassoulet. “Sometimes we’ll add confited gizzards along with the bacon and sausage,” Johnson says. “It’s an incredibly labor-intensive, entirely farm-to-table, simple, humble country dish.”

