Oh, the Fortunate Japanese

Yep, Nintendo is releasing a wine game for its handheld DS player; in fact, they're timing it to coincide with the this year's Beaujolais Nouveau release on November 15. The thing's called "Beginners Wine DS," and it will quiz you on choosing bottles for romantic dinners ("Hey babe, I chose this for us using my Nintendo—am I cool or what?"), how to swirl wine in a glass, wine terms, and so on. Alas, for the moment this remarkable breakthrough in gaming technology will only be available to Japanese consumers. Um, start writing those letters now...