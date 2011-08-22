Obama Goes Casual, and So Can You

August 22, 2011

Continuing a casual dining streak this summer, President Obama stopped for takeout last night while on vacation in Martha’s Vineyard. He and wife Michelle picked up dinner at Nancy’s Restaurant, which sells beach-shack seafood plates with fried clams and grilled chicken sandwiches from a snack bar window. Apart from being easy, simple dishes are often deliciously crave-worthy, especially with summer accoutrements, as in F&W’s warm grilled chicken sandwiches with mozzarella, basil and deep red tomatoes.

 

