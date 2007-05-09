Oatmeal, Cheaper, Faster and Better

Tired of spending too much on mediocre take-out lunches (or breakfast, latte and snack, for that matter), F&W's lunch club gals, Lisa Kim and Ratha Tep, joined forces to make their own lunch—impressive and inspiring. (For more details, see Ratha's blog: ) When I asked them how much they're saving, they sheepishly said,"Well...it varies..." and they left it at that. As if making lunch every day isn't already a challenge, I added (unsolicited, of course), "C'mon, you can make it cheaper, faster and better!"

Lisa recently confessed tome her secret breakfast indulgence in Tom Colicchio's steel-cut oat meal with chopped nuts and dried fruit at 'wichcraft, but said it was getting too pricey.



So I showed her how to make it herself. For the price of one order she can indulge herself all week long (and maybe set aside a bit for me??).



1 1/2 cups (8 oz) steel-cut oats ($4/lb)=$2

6 cups water =$0

2 oz. chopped almonds ($8/lb) =$1

2 oz. dried cranberries ($8/lb) $1

Sugar (free at Starbucks!!!) $0



In a large saucepan, boil the oats in the water for 1 minute. Cover the pot and let sit overnight. The next day simmer for about 10 minutes. Serve with chopped nuts and dried cranberries and sweeten to taste. Refrigerate any unused oatmeal and toppings separately. For the rest of the week, add a bit of water to the oatmeal before reheating it in a microwave. Makes 6 servings for $4.

