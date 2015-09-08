NYC’s Top Women Chefs Will Cook for a Cause

On Monday, September 21, 28 of New York City’s most talented women chefs will come together to cook their signature dishes in an effort to raise money for SHARE, a nonprofit that supports women with breast and ovarian cancers.
On Monday, September 21, 28 of New York City’s most talented women chefs will come together to cook their signature dishes in an effort to raise money for SHARE, a nonprofit that supports women with breast and ovarian cancers. The twelfth annual tasting event, called “A Second Helping of Life,” will take place at the Chelsea Piers and feature crazy-amazing chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli, Anita Lo, Amanda Cohen, Alex Raij, Leah Cohen and Sue Torres. The star-studded lineup also includes celebrity sous chefs like Megan Fairchild of the NYC Ballet, actress Jessica Hecht and country singer Chely Wright. Tickets, which range from $325 to $750 for VIP treatment, are available now at sharebenefit.org.
