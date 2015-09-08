NYC’s Top Women Chefs Will Cook for a Cause

On Monday, September 21, 28 of New York City’s most talented women chefs will come together to cook their signature dishes in an effort to raise money for SHARE, a nonprofit that supports women with breast and ovarian cancers. The twelfth annual tasting event, called “A Second Helping of Life,” will take place at the Chelsea Piers and feature crazy-amazing chefs like Alex Guarnaschelli, Anita Lo, Amanda Cohen, Alex Raij, Leah Cohen and Sue Torres. The star-studded lineup also includes celebrity sous chefs like Megan Fairchild of the NYC Ballet, actress Jessica Hecht and country singer Chely Wright. Tickets, which range from $325 to $750 for VIP treatment, are available now at sharebenefit.org.

