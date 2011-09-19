NYC's Meatball Boom

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

© Frances Janisch

Chicken Meatballs

Following the booming success of The Meatball Shop chainlet, a number of meatball-centric spots are popping up in NYC. Eater reports that Polpette recently opened in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, while Zi Pep’s Italian Meatballs and the Meatball Factory are both coming soon to the East Village. It's surprising that the trend didn't catch on sooner: Meatballs are comforting and cheap, and they lend themselves to a wide range of interpretations, like Jennifer Joyce’s Vietnamese-inspired chicken meatballs.