NYC’s First Bacon Bash

Justine Sterling
June 22, 2012

Chicken Salad

© John Kernick / Chicken Salad

Tomorrow, New York City will experience its first annual Bacon Bash. The event will unite restaurants and bars like microbrew specialist Little Town NYC to serve bacony bites like pork meatball sliders with pancetta, while confectionaries will emphasize the sweeter side of America's meat obsession via bacon chocolates and boozy bacon cupcakes covered in candied bacon. Proving that bacon love endures at its most insane levels, the $50 event at the Arena Event Space in Times Square is sold out except for a final 6:30 p.m. session. For a lower-key bash at home, we suggest these Baby Brioches with Chicken Salad and Bacon. The two-bite snacks come together in just 25 minutes.

