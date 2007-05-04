NYC's Best New Breakfast

I never have trouble picking a restaurant for lunch or dinner, but I stress out about where to take people for breakfast. I'm usually looking in midtown, near their office, my office or their hotel. I'm never looking for fancy, just convenient, comfortable and delicious; this pretty much rules out coffee shops and hotels. Today, I found a perfect spot. It's the new, expansive incarnation of the beloved Tribeca restaurant, Landmarc, in the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle. I can just imagine what a scene it is in the evening, but in the morning, it's serene, with ample natural light and a stunning view across the park if you position yourself properly. Now for the best part: Everything we ordered was perfect. Poached eggs, which can be so wrong (over- or under-cooked, wet, cold, etc.) were hot and perfectly runny, just as ordered. The toasted English muffins beneath them were crisp and dry to the last eggy drop. Creamy grits and simple egg sandwiches have their own list of add-ins and add-ons, including standards like cheddar and spinach and more ambitious selections like smoked mozzarella, chorizo and oysters. I snuck a peek at the towering pain perdu at the next table, something to lust for until next time—unless I end up going for the eggs en meurette (eggs in a red wine sauce with bacon, mushrooms and onions), which I haven't had since I was at cooking school in the last century.



