NYC's Best Bastille Day Party

Perhaps it’s the Champagne, the crêpes or the pétanque (France’s answer to bocce ball), or some combination, but New York City has co-opted Bastille Day as its own. The splashiest party is happening this Sunday at Montmarte, where there will be an endless supply of Island Creek oysters, live gypsy jazz, magic acts and what Little Wisco restaurant group’s creative director Nick Fauchald calls “special surprises” (the teaser video suggests fresh-faced hipster clowns). Chef Michael Toscano will cook French picnic foods (pistou deviled eggs, summer squash-and-lardons tart) while Brian Bartels makes Chartreuse snow cones and sophisticated gin cocktails, such as the Jacques and Hill’s Punch Hill, recipe below. Guests—dressed in red, white and blue, please—will break from celebrating France to cheer on Argentina or Germany in the World Cup final. Buy $89 all-you-can-eat-and-drink tickets here.

Jacques and Jill's Punch Hill

Makes 1 drink

1 ounce gin

1/2 ounce Pavan liqueur

1/2 ounce L'Original Combier (or other triple sec)

1/2 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce fresh lime juice

Dash of green Chartreuse

Thyme sprig, for garnish

Fill a shaker with ice and add the remaining liquid ingredients. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a thyme sprig.

