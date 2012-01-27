NYC Loves Chilaquiles

Food & Wine
January 27, 2012

 Chicken Chilaquiles

© Melanie Acevedo
Chicken Chilaquiles

According to the Village Voice, waves of New York restaurants are falling for chilaquiles. Bobby Flay’s Mesa Grill, JoeDoe and Empellón Taqueria now feature the tortilla chip–based comfort food designed to use up leftovers. Though typically served at breakfast or brunch, F&W’s Chicken Chilaquiles—made with sliced chicken breast and tangy feta cheese—also makes a fast and satisfying dinner for those wanting to sample the trend at home.

Related: Fantastic Mexican Recipes
Hearty Comfort Food
Healthy Mexican Recipes
Chipotle Chilaquiles​​​​​​​

 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up