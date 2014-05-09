NYC Guide: Where to Find Cult Sushi and Mind-Blowing Beer

New York's best new food is hidden in tiny sushi bars, a food court and a beer joint. Here, eight amazing new restaurants and three much-anticipated hotels.

Gotham West Market

In Midtown West, amid car dealerships, sits America's best new food court. Highlights: ramen from guru Ivan Orkin; a bacon board at The Cannibal; sandwiches from Court Street Grocers. 600 11th Ave.; gothamwestmarket.com

Luksus

Hidden behind Brooklyn's beer-geek bar T0rst, this inspired, Scandi-accented spot offers a set menu of dishes like lamb with burnt hay and tongue salad, each paired with a different, mind-blowing beer. 615 Manhattan Ave.; luksusnyc.com

Mission Cantina

At his new Mexican spot, F&W Best New Chef 2013 Danny Bowien, known for his Sichuan peppercorn–spiced food, uses equally strong flavors in dishes like mole-spiced chicken wings. 172 Orchard St.; missioncantinanyc.com

Narcissa

At The Standard East Village, chef John Fraser installed three rotisseries. One spit holds sweet potatoes, to be doused with jerk vinaigrette; another, succulent baby chickens. 21 Cooper Sq.; narcissarestaurant.com

Dover

Joseph Ogrodnek and Walker Stern's Battersby is impossibly tiny. At the roomier Dover, more people can try the Brooklyn duo's great cooking (pork belly confited in duck fat with glazed Lady apples and beets). 412 Court St.; doverbrooklyn.com

Sushi Stars

Sushi Nakazawa

A disciple of Tokyo's legendary Jiro Ono serves pristine fish. sushinakazawa.com

New York Sushi Ko

John Daley's sushi bar has only 11 seats and brilliant wine pairings. newyorksushiko.com

Sushi Dojo

Disco music creates a '70s vibe; the sushi is a relative bargain. sushidojonyc.com

Hotels

Lowes Regency

The newly renovated hotel's power breakfast remains iconic. loewshotels.com

Park Hyatt

The much-anticipated hotel will occupy 25 floors of a new 57th Street skyscraper. newyork.park.hyatt.com

Viceroy

Designers Roman and Williams bring their signature glamour to Midtown. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com

