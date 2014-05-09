NYC Guide: Where to Find Cult Sushi and Mind-Blowing Beer

New York's best new food is hidden in tiny sushi bars, a food court and a beer joint. Here, eight amazing new restaurants and three much-anticipated hotels.
New York's best new food is hidden in tiny sushi bars, a food court and a beer joint. Here, eight amazing new restaurants and three much-anticipated hotels.
Gotham West Market
In Midtown West, amid car dealerships, sits America's best new food court. Highlights: ramen from guru Ivan Orkin; a bacon board at The Cannibal; sandwiches from Court Street Grocers. 600 11th Ave.; gothamwestmarket.com
Luksus
Hidden behind Brooklyn's beer-geek bar T0rst, this inspired, Scandi-accented spot offers a set menu of dishes like lamb with burnt hay and tongue salad, each paired with a different, mind-blowing beer. 615 Manhattan Ave.; luksusnyc.com
Mission Cantina
At his new Mexican spot, F&W Best New Chef 2013 Danny Bowien, known for his Sichuan peppercorn–spiced food, uses equally strong flavors in dishes like mole-spiced chicken wings. 172 Orchard St.; missioncantinanyc.com
Narcissa
At The Standard East Village, chef John Fraser installed three rotisseries. One spit holds sweet potatoes, to be doused with jerk vinaigrette; another, succulent baby chickens. 21 Cooper Sq.; narcissarestaurant.com
Dover
Joseph Ogrodnek and Walker Stern's Battersby is impossibly tiny. At the roomier Dover, more people can try the Brooklyn duo's great cooking (pork belly confited in duck fat with glazed Lady apples and beets). 412 Court St.; doverbrooklyn.com
Sushi Stars
Sushi Nakazawa
A disciple of Tokyo's legendary Jiro Ono serves pristine fish. sushinakazawa.com
New York Sushi Ko
John Daley's sushi bar has only 11 seats and brilliant wine pairings. newyorksushiko.com
Sushi Dojo
Disco music creates a '70s vibe; the sushi is a relative bargain. sushidojonyc.com
Hotels
Lowes Regency
The newly renovated hotel's power breakfast remains iconic. loewshotels.com
Park Hyatt
The much-anticipated hotel will occupy 25 floors of a new 57th Street skyscraper. newyork.park.hyatt.com
Viceroy
Designers Roman and Williams bring their signature glamour to Midtown. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com
Related: New York Travel Guide
New York Pizza Tour
Where to Drink Wine in New York