The Nutella Negroni Is the Ultimate Easter Cocktail

One British bartender has fused two of our favorite things into one perfect Easter cocktail: the Nutella Negroni, available at Duck & Waffle in London for a limited time.

“A long-time lover of negroni cocktails and a fiend for Nutella, my girlfriend was the inspiration behind the Nutella Negroni,” Duck & Waffle Head of Spirit & Cocktail Development Richard Woods says. It’s more complicated than it sounds. You can’t simply stir the thick, creamy chocolate-hazelnut spread into a cocktail and expect it to emulsify. At first, Woods attempted to fat wash the gin with the Nutella, but there wasn’t enough fat content. The end product was murky and didn’t have clean flavors. So Woods decided to distill Bombay Sapphire gin with Nutella using an actual still, which he regularly uses at home for experiments like non-alcoholic Campari and concentrated flavor distillates (sugar snap pea is a recent example). To make the cocktail, he stirs the Nutella-flavored gin with Campari and sweet vermouth, then strains it and serves it over ice. “The pièce de résistance is that we serve it in a classic Nutella jar that evokes nostalgia,” Woods says.

If you’re not in London and unable to try the cocktail first hand, don’t despair. While we can’t recommend distilling your own Nutella gin (since doing so would probably be a federal crime), we do have an easy at-home adaptation: Add chocolate bitters. Make an equal-parts Negroni with Campari, sweet vermouth and gin (preferably with a mild, not-too-dry gin like Bombay Sapphire or Nolet’s), then stir in two to four dashes of chocolate bitters depending on how chocolaty you want your drink. The result is like a boozy, bittersweet chocolate-covered orange, the perfect aperitif for an Easter egg hunt.