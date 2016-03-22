Now's Your Chance to Own the French Laundry's Temporary Kitchen

A piece of American culinary history can be yours—for the right price. For sale is Thomas Keller’s temporary kitchen from The French Laundry, his Yountville, California restaurant that appears on just about any short list of the world’s best. Last year, TFL unveiled plans for a complete redesign. With construction underway, Keller and his team moved all their equipment an 1,120-square-foot kitchen made from shipping containers.

And now, that kitchen is up for sale. Keller has announced that instead of dismantling his team’s temporary home, it's available to buy, with all the proceeds going to Edible Schoolyard—a nonprofit founded in nearby Berkeley to help bring fresh food and a nutrition curriculum to K-12 schools around the country.

The kitchen comes complete with all cookware to appliances used at the restaurant, and the new owner will also get a few extra culinary collectibles: the five brass stars that hang above one the kitchen’s pass as well as the plaque reading “Sense of Urgency” mounted below the clock (which serves as a sort-of unofficial restaurant motto). One thing that does not seem to be included in the purchase price? A reservation at the restaurant. You’re on your own for that.

How much? Probably a lot. The team is vetting interest from possible buyers. If you’re interested in picking up the kitchen, send an email to tempkitchen@frenchlaundry.com.