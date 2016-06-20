Now You Can Visit a Floating Waterfall at the Palace of Versailles

This article originally appeared on TravelandLeisure.com.

The Palace of Versailles is know for its opulent décor and over-the-top grandeur, but the historic château just got a little bit more impressive. Danish-Icelandic artist Olafur Eliasson just installed a towering waterfall in the Grand Canal on the palace grounds.

Suspended in midair, it appears as if the waterfall is magically floating in the air, which makes for some pretty incredible display and photos. Water is pumped through pipes that are attached to tower frame, but the pouring water hides the support tower when viewed from the palace’s steps. "This waterfall reinvigorates the engineering ingenuity of the past," said Eliasson. "It is as constructed as the court was, and I've left the construction open for all to see—a seemingly foreign element that expands the scope of human imagination."

Along with several other works by Eliasson showcased on the property, the aquatic art installation will be on display until October 30th. The whole exhibition is part of the annual contemporary art showcase hosted by the palace, which features three outdoor works all adhering to the same water theme.'

More from Travel + Leisure:

The Tallest Buildings in the World (For Now)

Cult of Hospitality

19 Comfy, Travel-Friendly Shoes Made For Walkin'

This artist is known for his large-scale installations that explore “light, perception and environmental issues.” He’s also created pieces like the Fog Assembly, where patrons are surrounded by mist, and brought a giant sun-like light to Tate Modern's Turbine Hall for The Weather Project in 2003.