Now You Can Re-Create Brooklyn's Most Legendary Brunch at Home

If you've consumed brunch in New York at any point in the past 10 years, chances are you're familiar with Williamsburg's Southern breakfast mecca, Egg (whether you braved the typical hour-plus wait to actually go is another story). What began as a tiny hole-in-the-wall with rickety chairs, paper placemats (complete with crayons for doodling) and a chef who was most recently a poet soon became famous for dishes like epic biscuit sandwiches piled high with ham and cheddar and correspondingly excruciating lines to get in. Though the wait has become more manageable since Egg moved to a larger space last year, a newly released cookbook by owner George Weld and longtime chef Evan Hanczor means you can now make all of Egg's classic dishes at home.

Breakfast: Recipes to Wake Up For includes the restaurant's morning standbys like Eggs Rothko, a twist on an egg-in-toast that includes an insulation of melted cheddar, along with lesser-known hits (perfect fried chicken, for example) and sage advice like, "If you learn to cook eggs properly, you will be a better human being." It's a simple, beautiful book that embodies everything great about this quirky little restaurant that's improbably navigated Williamsburg's transformation from affordable artist refuge to major tourist destination.

