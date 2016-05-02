Now You Can Eat Krispy Kreme Candies

Elvis's favorite donuts are now available in the form of Coffee Thin candies. 

May 02, 2016

Krispy Kreme donuts are, as I think we can all acknowledge, delicious. Unfortunately, they're not especially healthy. There's nothing wrong with indulging in the occasional donut treat, but for those of us who would like to get our Krispy Kreme fix on a near-daily basis, there's a new solution: Krispy Kreme-flavored Coffee Thins

According to Brand Eating, Krispy Kreme has teamed up with the candy company Coffee Thins for three new donutty flavors: Original Glazed, Caramel Macchiato, and Cappuccino. These candies, which are chocolates filled with a coffee liqueur, are now available at Wal-Mart, Food Lion, Southeast Grocers, and Southeast Circle K convenience store locations, per Brand Eating

