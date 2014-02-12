Now Is the Time to Pair Spicy Clams with Rosé

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (a 5-ounce glass has anywhere from 110 to 150 calories)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Maybe if you drink rosé in February, you can will spring here? That was the theory I was operating under when I popped a bottle of pink wine and made these spicy clams. Instead of sopping up the briny juices with pasta or bread, I opted for fiber- and protein-rich chickpeas. If you can’t find harissa, the Tunisian chile-and-spice paste, you can make it or use minced garlic and crushed red pepper in its place.

Clams with Chickpeas, Harissa & Mint

Total: 20 MIN

4 Servings

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small red onion, cut into medium dice (about 1 cup)

2 teaspoons harissa

Three 15-ounce cans of chickpeas

1 1/2 cups of dry white or pink wine

2 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed

Torn mint leaves, for garnish

1. In a deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the harissa and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and boil for 1 minute.

2. Add the clams to the skillet, cover and cook, shaking the skillet occasionally, until the clams open, 5 to 8 minutes; discard any clams that do not open.

3. Spoon the clams and chickpeas into bowls, garnish with torn mint and serve immediately.

One serving: 488 cal, 12.6 gm fat, 0.9 gm sat fat, 62 gm carb, 14 gm fiber, 27 gm protein

Wine: A light but juicy rosé: 2012 Tour Boisée Minervois Rosé

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

