Now Is the Time to Pair Spicy Clams with Rosé

Maybe if you drink rosé in February, you can will spring to arrive? That was the theory Kristin Donnelly was operating under when she popped a bottle of pink wine and made these spicy clams.

Kristin Donnelly
February 12, 2014

These healthy recipes are all created to pair with wine (a 5-ounce glass has anywhere from 110 to 150 calories)—all for 600 calories or fewer.

Maybe if you drink rosé in February, you can will spring here? That was the theory I was operating under when I popped a bottle of pink wine and made these spicy clams. Instead of sopping up the briny juices with pasta or bread, I opted for fiber- and protein-rich chickpeas. If you can’t find harissa, the Tunisian chile-and-spice paste, you can make it or use minced garlic and crushed red pepper in its place.

Clams with Chickpeas, Harissa & Mint
Total: 20 MIN
4 Servings

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 small red onion, cut into medium dice (about 1 cup)
2 teaspoons harissa
Three 15-ounce cans of chickpeas
1 1/2 cups of dry white or pink wine
2 dozen littleneck clams, scrubbed
Torn mint leaves, for garnish

1. In a deep skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the harissa and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Add the wine and boil for 1 minute.

2. Add the clams to the skillet, cover and cook, shaking the skillet occasionally, until the clams open, 5 to 8 minutes; discard any clams that do not open.

3. Spoon the clams and chickpeas into bowls, garnish with torn mint and serve immediately.

One serving: 488 cal, 12.6 gm fat, 0.9 gm sat fat, 62 gm carb, 14 gm fiber, 27 gm protein

Wine: A light but juicy rosé: 2012 Tour Boisée Minervois Rosé

Kristin Donnelly is a former Food & Wine editor and cofounder of Stewart & Claire, an all-natural line of lip balms made in Brooklyn.

