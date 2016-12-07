Now There's a Home Delivery Meal Kit For Breakfast

Aspiring home cooks have come to love meal kit delivery services from companies such as Blue Apron, HelloFresh, Peapod, and Plated that ship boxes of recipes, meal plans, and perfectly-portioned ingredients straight to your door. Most of these ready-to-cook kits focus on making dinner prep easier—but what about the rest of the day's meals?

Enter Chef'd and its brand-new collaboration with Quaker Oats. Together, the meal kit company and hot cereal powerhouse have teamed up to create a breakfast meal kit—after all, it is the most important meal of the day.

"We've seen first-hand the growing demand for fun, flavorful, nourishing breakfast options, particularly among the millennial generation," Chef'd founder and CEO Kyle Ransford said in a statement.

This isn't Chef'd's first foray into the morning meal. The site already offers its customers a wide variety of cooked breakfast options, including shakshuka (based on Chef Alana Chernila of The Homemade Kitchen's recipe), sunny-side up eggs and turkey hash from Chef Robert Irvine, and pineapple coconut parfaits (for people who prefer sweet and tropical flavors).

But now, with the launch of its Quaker Oats partnership, Chef'd leaps into the overnight oats health food trend—customers can order Quaker overnight oats with strawberries and blueberries, blueberries and honey, or dried cherries, bananas, and pecans. When the ingredients arrive in the mail, clients just pop the oats in a lidded container with orange juice or milk, then let the concoction soak overnight. In the morning, add the fruit and you're good to go.

For seasoned cooks, breakfast may not sound like the most obvious meal where you'd look to save time—and oatmeal and fruit aren't exactly hard to come by in local supermarkets. But convenience outweighs everything when you're busy and in a hurry—and saving yourself a trip to the store is just what millennials ordered.

"The meal-kit delivery service is booming," Quaker North America's SVP and general manager Becky Frankiewicz told CNBC. "We've been in the breakfast business for almost 140 years. Chef'd allows us to reach this group of millennials who are ordering online, looking for convenience, looking for curated meals. It allows us to meet those needs in a completely new way."