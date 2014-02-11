Nothing Says "I Love You" Like Fluffy Pancake Hearts

Breakfast in bed is a wonderful, romantic way to kick off Valentine's Day. But it often results in a massively messy kitchen. F&W Test Kitchen expert Justin Chapple to the rescue! In this week's episode of Mad Genius Tips, Chapple shares the secret to mess-free pancakes. Plus, how to make a fluffy pancake heart. You'll get all the credit for breakfast in bed with none of the dish washing that comes with it. Watch more Mad Genius Tips here.

Related: The Secret to Perfect Layer Cake

How to Separate Eggs with a Water Bottle

Delicious Pancake Recipes