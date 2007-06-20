Nothing Bundt the Best

We just got the perfect afternoon pick-me-up in the office: Nothing Bundt Cakes sent us their chocolate–chocolate chip Bundt cake to try. Nothing Bundt Cakes ships adorably packaged Bundt cakes to your favorite sweetie, friend in need, or grandmother having a birthday. Prices range from around $20 to $40 per cake plus shipping, depending on size and decorating accoutrements (cakes can also come with platters, boxes, and a range of festive paper flowers). Despite its airplane time, the cake we got was moist, dark chocolatey brown, crumbly and not too sweet, and arrived with a squeeze bottle full of smooth cream-cheese frosting to drizzle over the top. This may be my new second-favorite edible mail order gift—after my perennial favorite, fresh bread from Zingerman's.