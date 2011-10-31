Not-So-Scary Yakitori for Halloween

Food & Wine
October 31, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Chicken Yakitori

© Con Poulos
Chicken Yakitori

The Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern is known for eating weird stuff, but Food & Wine's new Kitchen Adventures series with the chef emphasizes his knack for transforming discoveries into recipes for the home cook. (See this week's Montauk Scallop and Oyster Pan Roast.) Zimmern's Chicken Yakitori provides another example. Traditionally, yakitori skewers in Tokyo are made with chicken parts that sound pretty scary: cockscombs, hearts, gizzards. But these chicken thighs, basted with soy glaze and fresh ginger juice, will be a healthy precursor to candy binges later tonight.

 

