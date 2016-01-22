Not Ready to Go Full Vegan? Be a Veggan

You’ve given up meat. You’ve transitioned to vegetarian sushi. You’ve even surrendered to creamy dairy-free cheese. But you just can’t bear to replace your morning eggs with a tofu scramble. Congratulations, you’re a veggan. According to Metro, veggans are people who want to eat a largely plant-based diet but love eggs too much to go without them or continue to eat them for their protein content. Sound like something you’d like to try? Here are five delicious veggan-friendly egg recipes.

1. Vegetarian Hot and Sour Soup with Egg

Egg and tofu make this hot and sour soup a delicious appetizer, lunch or light supper.

2. Roasted Root Vegetables with Fried Eggs (above)

Chef Susan Feniger isn’t strictly vegetarian, but she does eat a lot of meat-free meals. At home, she tends to prepare dishes like these roasted vegetables topped with fried eggs.

3. Vegetarian Pad Thai

This meatless pad Thai is made with tender scrambled eggs. For even more protein, add some crispy tofu just before serving.

4. Poached Eggs with Cubanelle Pepper Puree

Meaty mushrooms, runny poached eggs and spicy homemade hot pepper puree come together in this hearty dish.

5. Fried Brown Rice with Scallions and Eggs

This fast dish is great for using up leftover rice; made with eggs, it's a delicious vegetarian meal.