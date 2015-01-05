Nominate the #FOODWINEWOMEN You Love

At Food & Wine, we celebrate remarkable women: chefs, artisans, authors, bakers, butchers and wine experts. We do it often and with enthusiasm because of their extraordinary talent. Now we’re making an even more significant commitment to helping stellar women get the recognition they deserve. As a first step, we dedicated the entire January issue to visionary women, like the pioneering chef Nancy Silverton and Internet entrepreneurs Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs of Food52.

And starting now online, we’re spotlighting astonishing women every day with help from the nonprofit Toklas Society. We’d love to hear from you, too, so use the hashtag #FOODWINEWOMEN on Twitter (@foodandwine) to nominate the women who inspire you and why; a select group will be featured online. We hope that together we can help women make bigger strides in the world we all love.

