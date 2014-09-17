Nobu by the Numbers

Twenty years ago, F&W Best New Chef Nobu Matsuhisa teamed up with restaurateur Drew Nieporent and actor Robert De Niro to open Nobu in New York City. The innovative restaurant, which now has locations around the world, is responsible for more than just America’s obsession with Matsuhisa’s signature miso black cod. It shaped the way the country thinks about Japanese food. To celebrate the milestone, all of the US Nobu outposts will serve a special omakase menu tonight featuring classic Nobu dishes like crispy rice with spicy tuna, sashimi salad and, of course, the famous miso black cod.

Here, some key numbers to celebrate 20 years of Nobu.

24 The age at which Matsuhisa opened his first restaurant. After working at a sushi restaurant in Tokyo for seven years, he moved to Lima, Peru, where he opened Matsuei. It was there that he developed his signature Peruvian-Japanese style of cooking.

2,300 Orders of silky, sweet miso black cod filled every night worldwide.

28 Nobu restaurants opened since Nobu’s first NYC location. There are several more on the way: Nobu Doha is scheduled to open this fall, with other Nobu restaurants and hotels due to open in the near future.

4 Matsuhisa’s film cameos over the years. He appeared in The Girl from Nagasaki, Memoirs of a Geisha (as a kimono artist), Austin Powers in Goldmember (as Mr. Roboto) and alongside his partner Robert De Niro in Casino.

500,000 Pounds of rice used in Nobu restaurants every year.

3 or 4 The number of times Robert De Niro eats at a Nobu restaurant every month.

4 Michelin stars won by Nobu restaurants. Nobu London received one in 1997, Nobu Berkeley got its star in 2005, Nobu Las Vegas was awarded one in 2007 and Nobu San Diego garnered one in 2008.

5 The number of cookbooks written by Matsuhisa: Nobu Now, Nobu West, Nobu: The Cookbook, Nobu’s Vegetarian Cookbook and Nobu Miami: The Party Cookbook.

12,775 The number of sushi rolls served every night in Nobu restaurants around the world.

