No Twinkie Stuffing for Us, Thanks

Food & Wine
November 08, 2011

 

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.

 Couscous-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

© William Meppem
Couscous-Stuffed Chicken Breasts

Twinkies can be a sweet, nostalgic splurge, but snack cakes in Thanksgiving stuffing? The Huffington Post recently featured a recipe from The Twinkies Cookbook called "Twinkling Turkey," which uses the cake of six Twinkies in a stuffing and reserves the cream for basting. But it doesn't take stunt foods to add intrigue to the Thanksgiving table. F&W's ultimate recipe guide includes creatively delicious—as opposed to absurd—variations on Thanksgiving turkeys and stuffing. True enthusiasts can incorporate stuffing into weeknight meals too, like in these unique Moroccan Couscous-Stuffed Chicken Breasts.

 

