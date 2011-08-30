No Reservations Needed for Chicken Étouffée

Food & Wine
August 30, 2011

Chicken Dance spotlights a fantastic Food & Wine chicken recipe every day.Chicken-and-Andouille Etouffee

© Quentin Bacon
Chicken-and-Andouille Etouffee

On the season finale of No Reservations last night, Anthony Bourdain explored Louisiana’s Cajun Country, ate street-food noodles, and shot a pig. As is customary, Eater transcribed Bourdain’s one-liners, like his thoughts on “the origin of New Orleans' street noodle dish, yakkamein: ‘Maybe broke-ass and too lazy to go out, some early innovator tried to recreate the dim memory of Chinese noodles with what he had around.’” Filter out the sass, and there are always plenty of delicious bits to crave on the show. For Cajun inspiration, here’s a fast recipe for Chicken-and-Andouille Étouffée, a classic stew over rice.

