No Kids Allowed

It’s a great time to be very young. If you’re a Brooklyn-dwelling one-year-old, you can take DJ classes. (Local DJ Natalie Elizabeth Weiss is teaching kids to mix electronic music. “You can’t pick up a cello when you’re three months old but you can push play,” she said.) If you’re four, chances are there’s a yoga class and a sushi-making seminar just for you and right in your neighborhood.

But there are some things kids can’t do now, and one of them is to hang out with their parents at several restaurants around the country. Unless you have a fake ID that says you’re over 10, be prepared to be shut out of the following spots.

La Fisheria; Houston, Texas

Kids under nine are banned after 7 p.m. To be crystal clear on this point, the following statement is posted on the restaurant’s door: “After 7:00 pm, people over eight years old only. For your understanding, Thank you. We are a family friendly restaurant, and we also respect all of our customers so we introduce this new policy to the restaurant. Thanks for your understanding.” lafisheriahouston.com

Chef Aquiles Chavez told KHOU News, “We find children that are crying, some kids running under tables and our customers don’t like. Seven o’clock is not a time for children, especially when we serve drinks and wine.” But before 7 p.m., any children who aren’t picketing the place can enjoy a dedicated kids menu including items like Mexican mac and cheese.

McDain’s; Monroeville, Pennsylvania

Kids under six are not allowed into McDain’s. Owner Mike Vuick told MSNBC three solid reasons why: “One is the increasing number of small babies that can’t be controlled. They can’t be quiet and really they can’t be expected to.”

Second, he cited kindergarten-age kids who “have shown increasingly poor manners.” Third, he faults parents who “act like we’re the ones being offensive” when restaurant staff ask them to quiet their children. mcdains.com

Luigi Q; Hicksville, New York

This Italian restaurant has been banning kids under 14 since it opened almost 20 years ago. Says owner Luigi Quarta, “Most people who come in come to enjoy a martini or a bottle of wine after working all day. They are delighted they don’t have to be around all the crying. I love children and they love me but this restaurant is the type of place where they don’t need to be.” facebook.com

Grandview Saloon & Coal Hill Steakhouse - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

No children under six is the rule at this steak house on Mount Washington. And that applies to everyone. Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Gaby Sanchez and his wife tried to take their 10-month-old baby to the restaurant for lunch in May to celebrate a win against the Detroit Tigers the night before. They were shut out. thegrandviewsaloon.com

The Sushi Bar - Del Ray, Virginia

You have to be an older kid to get into this sushi spot, in the suburbs of Washington, DC. Sushi Bar has a no patrons under 18 policy. They say it “allows us to provide the perfect environment for small groups and couples out on ‘date night’.” Owner Mike Anderson has four other restaurants, all kid-friendly.

He told MSN that he decided to do this after checking out the crazy, kid-filled scene at one of them, Mango Mike’s. “There must be 50 kids in that joint. It’s pandemonium. We ran it by some parents that had kids, and I would say eight out of 10 thought it was a great idea. They said, ‘You’re on to something here’.” sushidelray.com

