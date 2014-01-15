No Fancy Beers Allowed

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender's expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Hardcore punk drummer and Del Posto pastry chef Brooks Headley drinks more like a garage band musician than a James Beard Award-winning chef. “I’m a beer guy,” he says. “And I like cheap. I don’t like nice beer. After the Beard awards in 2013 we had a party at Del Posto. The wine director ordered some fancy Italian beers. My friend went to the bodega and bought me a six-pack of Budweiser. I was so grateful for that. I used to be embarrassed, but it’s just so drinkable and refreshing.”

