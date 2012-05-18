No-Bake Cheesecake Tart with Strawberries and Honey

Warning: Test Kitchen Tease snapshots may cause cravings, lip-smacking and an unshakeable desire to cook.

It's more than a month away from the start of summer, but we're already on the hunt for outstanding desserts that don't require turning on the oven. This week in the F&W Test Kitchen, we whipped up an especially delicious no-bake cheesecake tart that was slightly sweet and impossibly creamy.



We pressed graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, cinnamon and sugar into a tart pan and chilled it to make a super-simple crust. For the filling, we made a surprisingly light combination of ricotta and cream cheeses flavored with fresh lemon juice, agave nectar and ground ginger. On top: macerated strawberries and a drizzle of honey. The recipe will be published later in the year, but if you're in the mood for something similar now, we suggest these phenomenal Lemon, Poppy and Chèvre Cheesecakes with Rhubarb from our May issue.



