No Animals Were Hurt in the Making of These Vegetarian Carpaccios

If steaks can be made vegetarian, so can carpaccio. This traditional Italian dish is all about showing off pristine ingredients, so score some top-quality produce and then make one of these clever meat-free recipes.

1. Zucchini Carpaccio

Like a traditional beef carpaccio, this version made with zucchini is served simply dressed with olive oil, lemon juice and Parmesan.

© WILLIAM MEPPEM

2. Vegetable Carpaccio

For this refreshing starter, the nearly transparent slices of vegetables are enhanced with a lightly tangy, caper-dotted dressing.

3. Golden Beet Carpaccio with Pickled Mustard Seeds

This beautiful, elegant beet salad gets topped with sweet-and-tangy pickled mustard seeds and a bright horseradish dressing.

4. Broccoli Carpaccio with Grapes and Watercress

Razor thin slices of broccoli florets and stems make for an incredible carpaccio. Here, they’re drizzled with a yogurt dressing and topped with grapes, raisins and watercress.

5. Pineapple Carpaccio with Lemon Sorbet and Candied Zest

Here's a refreshing dessert that looks and tastes spectacular.