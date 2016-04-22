No Animals Were Hurt in the Making of These Vegetarian Carpaccios

Vegetarians, here's your chance to try carpaccio.

F&W Editors
April 22, 2016

If steaks can be made vegetarian, so can carpaccio. This traditional Italian dish is all about showing off pristine ingredients, so score some top-quality produce and then make one of these clever meat-free recipes.

1. Zucchini Carpaccio 
Like a traditional beef carpaccio, this version made with zucchini is served simply dressed with olive oil, lemon juice and Parmesan.

© WILLIAM MEPPEM

2. Vegetable Carpaccio 
For this refreshing starter, the nearly transparent slices of vegetables are enhanced with a lightly tangy, caper-dotted dressing.

3. Golden Beet Carpaccio with Pickled Mustard Seeds 
This beautiful, elegant beet salad gets topped with sweet-and-tangy pickled mustard seeds and a bright horseradish dressing.

4. Broccoli Carpaccio with Grapes and Watercress 
Razor thin slices of broccoli florets and stems make for an incredible carpaccio. Here, they’re drizzled with a yogurt dressing and topped with grapes, raisins and watercress.

5. Pineapple Carpaccio with Lemon Sorbet and Candied Zest
Here's a refreshing dessert that looks and tastes spectacular.

