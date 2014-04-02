Nightly Napa Valley Cabernet

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Chef Hari Pulapaka of Florida’s Cress Restaurant loves wine. “I don’t drink much of anything else,” he says. “I can go from a nice sparkling all the way to a 50-year-old Bordeaux.” But if he just wants a nice glass of red wine after a long day, his go-to is a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon like one of Beaulieu Vineyard’s Reserve Cabernets. “It’s easy drinking and it always makes me feel good.”

