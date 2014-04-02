Nightly Napa Valley Cabernet

Chef Hari Pulapaka of Florida’s Cress Restaurant loves wine. “I don’t drink much of anything else,” he says. 

F&W Editors
April 02, 2014

After a night on the line, most chefs have a go-to drink, from cheap beer to a house bartender’s expert cocktail. Here, star chefs reveal their favorite drinks.

Chef Hari Pulapaka of Florida’s Cress Restaurant loves wine. “I don’t drink much of anything else,” he says. “I can go from a nice sparkling all the way to a 50-year-old Bordeaux.” But if he just wants a nice glass of red wine after a long day, his go-to is a Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon like one of Beaulieu Vineyard’s Reserve Cabernets. “It’s easy drinking and it always makes me feel good.”

Related: Cabernet is King
In Defense of Cabernet Franc
A Fruity and Savory Under-$15 Cabernet

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up