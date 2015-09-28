The Night Chef Mei Lin Lost Everything, But Kept Cooking

There’s one thing all successful chefs have in common: passion. But Top Chef champion and Ink. alum Mei Lin might possess more dedication to food than anyone, ever. Watch the clip above from this year’s Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to see chef Johnny Iuzzini tell the story of how Lin chose to keep cooking while an actual disaster was destroying everything she owned.

