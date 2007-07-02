Nifty Resource for Oregon Wine

Ray Isle
July 02, 2007

The Oregon Wine Board has launched an updated version of its Oregon Wine Explorer website. I never saw the former version, but the current incarnation is one of the best regional wine sites I've come across. It covers the gamut—everything from info about Oregon's wine regions, to in-depth notes about specific wineries & the wines they produce, to a wine-shipping tool that can sort out what wines (in a range of criteria) can be direct-shipped from the winery to your state. It's visually appealing, it's intelligently designed, and, from a quick look, it seems quite comprehensive in terms of the range of wineries represented. Definitely worth checking out, whether you're planning to visit Oregon's wine regions or just want a case of Pinot delivered to your door.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up