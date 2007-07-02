Nifty Resource for Oregon Wine

The Oregon Wine Board has launched an updated version of its Oregon Wine Explorer website. I never saw the former version, but the current incarnation is one of the best regional wine sites I've come across. It covers the gamut—everything from info about Oregon's wine regions, to in-depth notes about specific wineries & the wines they produce, to a wine-shipping tool that can sort out what wines (in a range of criteria) can be direct-shipped from the winery to your state. It's visually appealing, it's intelligently designed, and, from a quick look, it seems quite comprehensive in terms of the range of wineries represented. Definitely worth checking out, whether you're planning to visit Oregon's wine regions or just want a case of Pinot delivered to your door.