I really don’t care for those cherry and olive pitters that you have to hold in your hand—talk about muscle cramps. So I was delighted to find a great cherry pitter in the R.H. Shumway Seed catalog that attaches to a counter. The cherry holder is mounted at a downward angle so you can keep the cherries moving as they fall into position under a spring-loaded punch that knocks out the pits. Set a bowl underneath the punch so the cherries pop into it 1,2,3. What fun! www.rhshumway.com