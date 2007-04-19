The Next Supernutritious Berry

I’m always on the lookout for good-for-you ingredients. A few years ago on a trip to Oahu’s North Shore I was introduced to acai (ah-sigh-ee), a bright-purple, antioxidant-packed berry that many surfers got hooked on while visiting Brazil. I love making acai bowls out of the organic smoothie packs sold by a company called Sambazon —the perfect healthy treat after a long run or a hard workout.



When I was back on the North Shore this March, a friend asked me about goji berries. He said he couldn’t get excited about eating this slightly tart and bitter pink fruit even though it's been touted as the next “it” superfood. Did I know any way to up the yum factor?



I searched around for ideas. F&W Executive Food Editor Tina Ujlaki suggested the pomegranate- and sugar-sweetened goji berries sold by Frieda’s. The added sweetness balances out the tartness and makes these berries a nice addition to granola.



But my real find was a recipe on the blog Cupcake Bakeshop for Himalayan Goji Berry Chocolate Cupcakes topped with Chocolate Ganache and Himalayan Pink Salt. I made the cupcakes last night and they were surprisingly delicious. I guess chocolate can make anything taste good.

