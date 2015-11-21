A New Zealand Supermarket May Have Found a New Way to Get People to Eat Healthier

If there is one excuse that we have all made when forgoing a home-cooked meal in favor of some unhealthy takeout, it's that we didn't have time to cook. The washing, peeling and preheating—not to mention the baking and the sauteeing—are often daunting after a long day at the office. So New World supermarkets of New Zealand came up with a clever solution: pre-chopped fruit and vegetables.

Sure, many markets offer packs of stir-fry, fajita fixings or plastic tubs of mirepoix, but New World's two pioneering locations up the ante by letting shoppers buy sliced zucchini and bell peppers in bulk bins by the pound (or kilogram, for the kiwis). For anyone who has not mastered their speed chopping skills, this could break down the biggest barrier to getting food into the pan fast—and for many, at all.

Of course, freshness is a factor. To keep things from getting too soggy, the precut produce is rotated over three days. According to an interview with news.com.au, a New World spokesman said sales have initially been slow, but the costumers who have purchased the foods seem pleased with the option. At a price of $9.99 NZ per kilogram, which works out to about $3.25 U.S. per pound, the less labor-intensive produce would certainly seem to be a bargain Stateside, addressing another major issue for fresh food convenience: affordability.