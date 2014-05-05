New York City Bar Crawl: From Harvey Wallbangers to Smoky Mezcal

F&W's Kate Krader identified the best neighborhoods in America for cocktail adventures. Here, her guide to a night in NYC's East Village.

Amor y Amargo

This tiny, charming spot features bitters-focused drinks as well as Cocktail 101 classes. 443 E. Sixth St.; amoryamargony.com.

Golden Cadillac

A groovy ode to everything '70s, with lethally strong drinks like Harvey Wallbangers. 13 First Ave.; goldencadillacnyc.com.

Mayahuel

Philip Ward sources exceptional mezcal and tequila for his drinks. 304 E. Sixth St.; mayahuelny.com.

Pouring Ribbons

The genius cocktail list here is arranged in an innovative matrix of flavors and drink strength. 225 Ave. B; pouringribbons.com.

