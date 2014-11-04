A New Way to Fuel Your Brussels Sprout Obsession

At Tiffani Faison’s Boston BBQ spot, Sweet Cheeks, meat takes center stage in the form of Texas–style smoked brisket and buttermilk fried chicken. So it’s somewhat surprising that one of the most enduringly popular dishes on the menu is completely vegetarian. The farm salad is a satisfying mix of roasted brussels sprouts, raw brussels sprouts leaves, farro, arugula, candied hazelnuts, grapes and Parmesan cheese. “As you get older you figure out you can’t eat cheeseburgers all the time,” Faison says.

The signature dish not only gives vegetarians something to love at a barbecue joint, but it also makes a case for keeping brussels sprouts raw. “Fresh brussels sprouts leaves are unsung,” Faison says. “The outer leaves are beautiful, they hold up well and they have a great horseradish-y quality.”

