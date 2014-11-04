A New Villain to Fear for the Gluten-Phobic

A roundup of the most fascinating food-related reads on the Internet, covering everything from gluten sensitivity to raw milk to the glory of eating rotting foods. With an elegant little macaron for dessert.

Gluten-phobia is widespread and mostly unfounded, says The New Yorker. But celiac disease, while still rare, is on the rise. And the culprit might be something called "vital wheat gluten," a superconcentrated industrial product that's become ubiquitous in all kinds of processed foods—especially whole-wheat breads.

Food that's stale, has gone sour, or is verging on rotten can also be very delicious, proclaims The New York Times Magazine. Recipe included of course.

As Thanksgiving season starts to gear up, The Huffington Post makes a case for buying an expensive free-range turkey. With persuasive photos of happy turkeys gamboling in a sunlit field.

Comparing its illicit qualities to bootleg liquor and dime-store bags of weed, 219 Magazine (courtesy of Medium) chronicles the procurement and consumption of another black-market entity: raw milk.

"They are beautiful and haughty and ethereal. They are high-maintenance, and have managed to make that part of their appeal. They are the Gwyneth Paltrow of desserts, basically." The Atlantic explores the Americanization of the (gluten-free!) macaron.

Related: 17 Gluten-Free Desserts

America's Best Gluten-Free Desserts

More Gluten-Free Recipes