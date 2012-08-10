New Travel Channel Host Reveals America's Meat Meccas

All You Can Meat, Chuey Martinez will tour the country’s meat hot spots. // Photo courtesy of Travel Channel" src="https://www.foodandwine.com/assets/images/201208-b-200-sugar-shack-all-you-can-meat.jpg/variations/600.jpg" alt="On All You Can Meat, Chuey Martinez will tour the country’s meat hot spots. // Photo courtesy of Travel Channel" width="630" height="480" align="left" />

On All You Can Meat, Chuey Martinez will tour the country’s meat hot spots. // Photo courtesy of Travel Channel

A lifelong meat lover reared on his grandfather's cattle ranch, L.A.-based KIIS FM DJ Chuey Martinez will scour the country for the best beef ribs, bison steaks, fried chicken necks and more on the Travel Channel's new show All You Can Meat, premiering this Sunday at 10 p.m. Dubbed the "Latino Ryan Seacrest" by NBC, Martinez hopes to become a household name while touring the meatiest restaurants in the country. Here, he previews some of his most memorable experiences while shooting, from crying over soul-shaking spare ribs to downing juicy-good bison.



Kansas City

"I had the best spare rib experience of my entire life in Kansas City. Chris Marks [of Ace of Hearts BBQ] would slow-smoke his ribs for like 8, 9 hours, and then take the ribs out to glaze them with butter, honey, and barbecue sauce, and then he would put them back in the smoker for 45 minutes. Those ribs were crazy, bro. I called my mom crying."



Los Angeles

"Now it's hip to have a lunch truck, but the the loncheras have been a part of my life since I was little. We visited Tacos Cuernavaca in East L.A. and had pescuezo de pollo—chicken necks. When people hear chicken necks, they freak out, but trust me—have them fried with salsa, onions and cilantro. It's gonna be delicious."



Austin

"I had the opportunity to hang out with John Mueller [of JMueller BBQ]. We arrived at 7 a.m., and by 10 there was a line of people waiting to eat his brisket and his prime rib, but the star of the show was the beef rib. It was just a rub of salt and pepper, and he didn't even use a temperature gauge. He would read the ribs by eye and touch and feel. The ribs he was cranking out that day were crazy good, bro."



New Orleans

"New Orleans has this food culture that is like no other—you have French influence, Spanish influence, amazing seafood, rice dishes, mixes of spices. I had like five different kinds of jambalaya, and there are so many more. We were shucking oysters at 3, 4 a.m. on Bourbon Street. We were at a jazz bar till the sun came up. And crawfish, oh my God."



Denver

"I ate bison at a restaurant called Tocabe. I'd never had it before. It's a bison! When you think about bison, you don't think about it being so tender and juicy and good. I want to try it again, and hopefully I can prepare it like those guys did. It's such a strong animal, and they're roaming! They're constantly roaming so they're very very very lean."

