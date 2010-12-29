New Traditions for Winter Holidays



Cooking New Year's Day dinner with friends

Over the years, my husband and I have created a funky mix of beloved holiday meals, blending my New England roots with his Southern California sensibilities. We start with Christmas sushi. This ritual began when the chef of the San Francisco restaurant where we met sent us home on Christmas Eve with beautiful fresh sashimi. Next comes roast lamb for New Year’s Eve, a nod to my grandmother’s picture-perfect holiday dish (but minus her fluorescent mint jelly). And my favorite meal of all: Hoppin’ John on New Year’s Day, which we’ve adapted from recipes from my mother-in-law, who is from Georgia. We pack a few dozen close friends into our tiny apartment to celebrate with blackeyed peas (to resemble coins) and collard greens (to represent paper bills), which are said to bring good fortune in the new year. Thus fortified, we’ll be ready for 2011.