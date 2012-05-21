New Toronto Restaurants

New York City’s top chefs are setting their sights on Toronto, opening outposts of their popular restaurants in three of the city’s hottest new hotels.—Amy Rosen

Daniel Boulud: Yorkville

Daniel Boulud exports his signature French flavors to Café Boulud at the Four Seasons.

David Chang: Financial District

The Momofuku chef’s newest restaurants will open at the Shangri-La, which debuts in August.

Scott Conant: King West (photo)

At his Scarpetta offshoot at the Thompson, Scott Conant offers great pastas and salads.

