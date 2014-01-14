A New Teatime Classic

Whip + Click duo—photographer Evi Abeler and pastry chef Albane Sharrard—shows off their rendition of Anne Quatrano’s Ligurian Olive Oil Cake.

Justine Sterling
January 14, 2014

F&W’s Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook features 100 recipes from amazing BNCs like Tom Colicchio, Barbara Lynch, Eric Ripert and David Chang. To celebrate, some of our recent Digital Food Award winners cooked their favorite dishes from the book. Matt Armendariz of Matt Bites satisfied his anchovy obsession with Nancy Silverton’s Kale Salad with Ricotta Salata, Pine Nuts and Anchovies. Now, Whip + Click duo—photographer Evi Abeler and pastry chef Albane Sharrard—shows off their rendition of Anne Quatrano’s Ligurian Olive Oil Cake. See the full post on Whip + Click.

